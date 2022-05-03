Rohr Confirms Talks With Mali Over Vacant National Team Job

Former Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that he has held talks with the Mali Football Federation (FEMAFOOT) over the vacant national team job, reports Completesports.com.

FEMAFOOT sacked erstwhile Eagles head coach Mohamed Magassouba in March following the team’s failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Former Cameroon head coach Winifred Schafer and Mali international Eric Chelle are the two other coaches shortlisted for the post.

“The conversation with Mali has been very professional and respectful,” Rohr told BBC Sport Africa.

“It takes some days but nothing has been finalised. Mali has a young team with potential so it is very interesting.”

Rohr is the overwhelming favourite for the job following his impressive track record in Africa.

Rohr led the Super Eagles to a third…