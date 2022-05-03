Ronaldo Stars Again As United Overcome Brentford

Cristiano Ronaldo was on scoring duties again as Manchester United’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Europa League received a boost as they recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory over Brentford on Monday night.

Bruno Fernandes, Ronaldo and Raphael Varane were the goalscorers to give United their biggest win under Ralf Rangnick in their final home match of the campaign.

United’s first victory in four top-flight matches means they lie in sixth place, three points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fifth spot, but having played two matches more.

Sixth place will earn a place in the UEFA Europa League, while seventh will qualify for the newly introduced Europa Conference League.

Ronaldo’s penalty, his 18th Premier League goal of the campaign, means he has closed the gap to leader Mohamed Salah in the race for this season’s Golden Boot. Salah is currently on 22 goals.

He has scored nine of Manchester United’s last 11 Premier…