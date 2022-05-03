Sam Ebe Craves For NPFL Chance

Former Asposa De-Lome of Togo forward Samuel Ebe is looking forward to plying his trade in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Ebe, who started his career with Jogo Football Academy at the age of eight has featured in a number of competitions in Nigeria before travelling to Togo for a professional stint.

The 22-year-old earned rave reviews during his time with Asposa De-Lome in the Togolese Championaire Division.

”It will be great to play in the NPFL. It’s one of my ambitions as a footballer and I believe I have what it takes to thrive there,” stated the former Akure United player.

“I model mygame on Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan and Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario de Lima.

“I can’t wait to play in the NPFL. It will be a good opportunity which I will grab with both hands,”

