WAFU B U-20 Tourney: Flying Eagles Beat Niger In Second Friendly Game

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles on Monday beat Niger Republic 1-0 in a friendly game ahead of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) B U-20 tourney.

The Flying Eagles win was confirmed by the NFF’s Communications department.

It is the second friendly between the Nigeria U-20 men’s team and their Niger Republic counterpart, hosts of the WAFU B U-20 tourney.

Their first meeting a few days back ended goalless.

The Flying Eagles are in Group B of the tournament which will serve as qualifiers for the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Ladan Bosso-led side will open their group campaign in the qualifiers on Sunday, 8 May against Ghana.

And three days later, the Flying Eagles will take on the Junior Stallions of Burkina Faso.

Hosts Niger Republic, Benin Republic, Togo and Cote d’Ivoire will battle in Group A.

Two teams will advance into the semi-finals from each group, with the two finalists qualifying to represent the WAFU B zone at the 2023 U-20 AFCON.

The 2023 U-20 AFCON…