Aguero Warns Man City Ahead Semi-final Clash Vs Real Madrid

Sergio Aguero has warned his former side Manchester City not to get complacent as they set out to defend their Champions League semi-final lead over Real Madrid on Wednesday tonight, standard.co.uk reports.

City go into the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu 4-3 ahead, but Aguero believes Madrid’s successful comebacks against both Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea earlier in the competition should serve as a warning to Pep Guardiola’s men.

“Pep Guardiola should be happy with his team in the first match against Real Madrid because they played some amazing football and scored some really good goals, if the team is playing well and scoring you need to make sure you’re in control of the game and then you have a good chance of winning,” said Stake.com global representative Aguero.

“Three goals for Real Madrid is not perfect for Manchester City, but they are ahead and away goals do not change things anymore.

“Real Madrid…