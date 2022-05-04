Dare Labels Bayelsa State ‘Wrestling Industry’ Of Nigeria

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare has described Bayelsa State as the ‘wrestling industry’ of the country following its tradition of producing great talents and champions over the years.

Dare stated this at the closing ceremony of the just-concluded 1st Gov. Diri National Wrestling Classics in Yenagoa – the Bayelsa State capital – on Tuesday.

Last year, Bayelsa –born Blessing Oborududu became the first-ever Nigerian wrestler to win an Olympic medal, grabbing a silver medal in the 68kg class at the Tokyo 2020 Games in Japan.

Read Also:Exclusive: Don’t Delay Announcement Of A Foreign Coach For Eagles –Aikhoumogbe Warns NFF

The 10 time African champion Oborududu followed the footsteps of fellow Bayelsan and Nigeria Wresting Federation (NWF) President Hon. Daniel Igali, who won an Olympic gold medal for Canada at the Sydney 2000 Games, having previously represented Nigeria at different international competitions.

“The wrestling glory of our country…