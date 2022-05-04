Frankfurt vs West Ham – Preview And Prediction





Match Preview

Frankfurt vs West Ham – The highly anticipated Europa League semi-final second leg match between Eintracht Frankfurt and West Ham United is set to take place at the Deutsche Bank Park on Thursday.

With a chance to play in the competition final for the team that wins the tie, we expect a really exciting game here. Eintracht Frankfurt will be looking to build on their 1-2 Europa League win over West Ham United.

Eintracht Frankfurt had 46% possession and 8 shots on goal, 4 of which were on target. Ansgar Knauff (1′) and Daichi Kamada (54′) scored for Eintracht Frankfurt.

West Ham United had 15 shots on goal, two of which were on target. West Ham United's Michail Antonio scored. Eintracht Frankfurt have struggled to keep clean sheets recently, but they have scored from their own…





Source: Complete Sports