Liverpool’s Third Champions League Final In Five Years!

Three goals in one half turned it all around.

Villarreal rekindled the intrigue in the first half of the home match against Liverpool by quickly scoring two goals. By the end of the half, the team played back the two goal difference – but halfway through the second half, the visitors put everything back into place with two return goals.

In the first game Liverpool put away two goals in two minutes, here it took a little more – five, and it all happened a little later after the break – then eight minutes later, now – 17 minutes later.

And then, a mistake by goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli far outside the penalty area helped Liverpool win – when Sadio Mane rolled the ball into the empty net.