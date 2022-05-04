Momar Sakanoko Dreams Of Greatness For The Be Great Company

Former professional basketball player and founder of Be great company, Momar Sakanoko, is making a name for himself in the sports industry.

Momar Sakanoko, a former professional athlete, retired from playing professional, became the youngest ever FIFA and NBA licensed agent.

When Momar Sakanoko started his career as a professional, he innocently thought it was going to be a smooth ride without any bumps.

However, he soon found out that he was wrong. In sports, an agent could make or unmake a player and Sakanoko experienced firsthand how the sports management industry usually failed some talents.

“ As a young man seeing your path to success controlled by people who doesn’t have your best interest can be the worst thing for a professional athlete. This is the main reason I became an agent.

I’m going to change the industry for the better“ – Momar Sakanoko

