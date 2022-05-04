Odiah Urges Osimhen To Join AC Milan

Former Nigeria international, Chidi Odiah, has urged Victor Osimhen to stay put in Italy by joining AC Milan should he leave Napoli this summer.

Osimhen has been in the news lately with top European clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle United among the English clubs interested in the striker.

The Magpies in particular possess the financial strength to battle with Man United for Osimhen’s signature even as another Italian Serie A club, AC Milan have entered the race.

Read Also: Rohr Confirms Talks With Mali Over Vacant National Team Job

Man United have even made a staggering 100 million euros offer to Napoli in a bid to land the signature of their star striker, Osimhen during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Italian publication, La Repubblica (via Napolipiu) revealed this on their website with Osimhen having been tipped to make his departure from Napoli to the Premier League.

Odiah who played as a right full-back for the Super Eagles of…