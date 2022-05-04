Osimhen To Be Offered N4bn Per Year Salary By Newcastle

Premier League side Newcastle United are said to be ready to offer Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen up to N4 billion (€9million) in salary per year, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Osimhen has been linked with a move to Premier League clubs; Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle, but the Magpies have again emerged as the major contender to land the star, who Napoli.

have valued at €100million.

Newcastle had already made an attempt to sign the 23-year-old in January, and are determined to sign the target in the summer, and double his current wage at the Serie A side.

The Nigeria is said to be ‘tempted’ by the offer, and there are suggestions that Newcastle’s guaranteed status in the topflight for next season will be another factor the attacker will consider.

The club, which was bought over by a Saudi-led consortium in October 2021, are reportedly aware that that the former Lille star will cost them a…