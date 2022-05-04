Real Madrid Vs Man City – Preview, And Prediction

Allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners. To view more of our Preview, and Prediction, go here.

Match Preview

Real Madrid vs Man City – The tension mounts for Wednesday’s much-anticipated Champions League semi-final second leg clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Given that both teams have made it thus far, and since the winner will go to the competition’s final, this should be an exciting contest.

Real Madrid will try to build on their 4-0 La Liga win over Espanyol. Real Madrid had 58% control and 11 shots on goal, five of them were on target. Rodrygo Goes (33, 43), Marco

Asensio (55), and Karim Benzema (81′) scored for Real Madrid.

Espanyol had 20 shots on goal, 6 of which were on target. Five of the last six Real Madrid games have featured at least three goals. During this time, opponents scored 10, while Real

Madrid scored 17.

Also Read: Chukwueze, Courtois, Busquet, Marcelo Make LaLiga Team Of The Week

Manchester…