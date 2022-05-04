Real Madrid Will Oust Man City –Modric

Real Madrid midfielder, Luka Modric, has warned Manchester City ahead of both teams’ Champions League semi-final second leg tie in Spain on Wednesday.

Modric warned Man City that Real Madrid is the most decorated club in the Champions League, adding that they never give up ahead of the second leg tie at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Ballon d’Or winner said Carlo Ancelotti’s men were not at their best in the first leg last week at Etihad but managed to score three goals against the Premier League champions.

Modric gave the warning on Tuesday during his pre-match press conference.

He said, “We’re confident in our ability to turn the tie around. We weren’t at our best in the first leg but still managed to score three goals.

“We have to perform better tomorrow night and I am sure that we will. We have got the quality, character and also the history of this club, which has won so many big games.

“We’re the most decorated club in the Champions League and all of that…