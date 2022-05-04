Van Seventer Feyenoord Fan Sets Up Crowdfunding For Dessers

A Feyenoord fan Peter Van Seventer has set up a crowdfunding in a bid to assist the Dutch Eredivisie club to raise money to purchase Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers on a permanent deal.

Dessers returned to the Netherlands in August 2021 after his spell at Heracles, to join Feyenoord on loan with an option to buy.

Since joining Feyenoord, Dessers has found his scoring touch which seems to have deserted him while at Genk.

He has scored 17 goals in all competitions for the Dutch giants so far this season.

It is the newly formed UEFA Conference League where he has found the back of the net the most, bagging 10 goals and two assists in 11 appearances.

And following his impressive performance, Feyenoord are hoping to have him on a permanent deal but could find it difficult to raise the €4 million asking price.

And according to media outfit voetbalkrant.com, Feyenoord fan Van Seventer has decided to help his club…