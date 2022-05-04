‘We’re Prepared To Suffer’ –Klopp Speaks Ahead Villarreal Vs Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool have to be “ready to suffer” against Villarreal in order to get through tonight’s Champions League semi-final second leg in Spain.

The quadruple-chasing Reds hold a 2-0 lead from last week’s first leg as they look to book their third final in five seasons, but Klopp has warned his players they must prepare themselves for a difficult night at El Madrigal.

“With all these things during the season, obviously with the situation we are in, we must have done something right, that is clear,” said the German, whose side have lost only three times in all competitions this term.

“It is good to know – and it is more a feeling inside, not that we are flying constantly and high-fiving here and there – we are in a good moment.

“But my only concern is what we do tomorrow night and we have to be ready to suffer but not going 1-0 down or whatever – that can happen in football matches – but giving the game the right…