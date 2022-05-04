‘Why I’m One Of The Best Runners At Everton’ —Iwobi

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has explained why he is one of the best runners in the Everton squad.

Iwobi has been a key member of the Everton squad under manager Frank Lampard with his recent run of form.

And one of the impressive qualities of Iwobi is his running abilities which was confirmed following blood tests which the Everton squad undertook.

And in a chat with Everton’s matchday programme. Iwobi said:”They showed I am one of the best runners in the team,” Iwobi said.

“I don’t know the specifics,I don’t understand the science,it is something to do with lactate.

“Doucs(Abdoulaye Doucoure),Andros(Townsend) and I were top.

“It’s weird, it’s always been there. I have always been able to run like I am now. There is nothing different about my training.

“I think my teammates knew I had the stamina, especially after the blood tests. Now they are seeing it…’You weren’t lying, you can run’. I just say the change of position helped me.

“It is where I…