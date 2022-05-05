Aston Villa Line Up Bid For Ndidi

Super Eagles midfielder,Wilfred Ndidi has been linked with a move to Premier League club, Aston Villa ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to the Daily Star, the Steven Gerrard managed club are set to launch a £50m bid for the 25 year old.

Ndidi, who is currently injured has been an important player for the Foxes since his arrival in January 2017.

The Nigerian featured in 31 games across all competitions for the Foxes this season, before going under the knife.

Aston Villa could do with a shield like Ndidi to bring stability to their midfield.

Villa’s owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Eden are said to be willing to back coach Gerrard in the transfer market at the end of the season.

Aston Villa are currently 13th on the Premier League with 40 points from 33 games.

