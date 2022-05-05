Bassey, Aribo, Balogun In Action As Rangers Book Final Berth

Super Eagles trio of Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey were in action as Rangers book a place in the final of the Europa League after overcoming RB Leipzig in the semi final on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Bassey, who was making his 12th appearance in the colours of Rangers, has made one assist at the competition.

He was solid at the back and prevented Dani Olmo and Yussuf Poulsen from creating any dangerous threat for the visitor.

The host started with intent as captain James Tavernier opened the scoring early on to become the leading scorer in the competition this season with seven goals. Glen Kamara added a second before the half-hour mark in a game dedicated to legendary Rangers kit man Jimmy Bell, who died earlier this week.

Christopher Nkunku then levelled the tie for Leipzig in the second half, but Lundstram smashed home the winner in the…