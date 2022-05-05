Don’t Delay Announcement Of A Foreign Coach For Eagles –Aikhoumogbe Warns NFF

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhoumogbe has warned the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to settle the issue of a foreign coach that will manage the Super Eagles before the commencement of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Recall that the NFF have shortlisted former Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde, former PSG and France coach, Laurent Blanc, former PSV Eindhoven manager, Phillip Cocu, and Jose Peseiro for the vacant Super Eagles coaching role.

Although the NFF are yet to come to conclusion on who takes over the managerial role from Austine Eguavoen, however, Aikhoumogbe in an interview with Completesports.com from his base in Cairo, Egypt, has urged the football body to make a quick decision on it.

“I expected that by now the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) would have named a substantive coach for the Super Eagles so that the new coach can quickly get used with the system in Nigeria.

“Delaying the announcement of a new foreign coach may not be too good…