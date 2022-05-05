



Nigeria’s Flying Eagles thrashed local side Olympic Niamey 4-0 In a friendly game at the Stade Municipal on Wednesday night, reports Completesports.com.

Gombe United’s duo Muhammed Aminu and Ibrahim Yahaya scored the opening two goals for the Flying Eagles.

Ahmed Abdullahi got the third goal while Muhammed Beji put icing on the cake by scoring the fourth goal.

It would be recalled that Ladan Bosso’s side defeated Niger Republic 1-0 in a warm-up game in Niamey on Monday.

Both teams had played out a scoreless draw in their first clash at the same last week Friday.

The matches were put together to put the team in proper shape ahead of the WAFU B U-20 qualifiers which will start in Niger on May 7.

The Flying Eagles will open their qualifying campaign on May 8 against defending champions Ghana.

Burkina Faso are the other team in Group B.

The post Flying Eagles Thrash Olympic Niamey 4-0 In Friendly appeared first on Complete Sports.





Source: Complete Sports