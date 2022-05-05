Guardiola Equals Mourinho’s Champions League Semi-Final Record

Pep Guardiola equaled Jose Mourinho’s unwanted Champions League semi-final record, after Real Madrid pulled off a dramatic 3-1 comeback win against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

City looked set to be heading into the final after Riyad Mahrez broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute to put City 5-3 ahead on aggregate.

But substitute Rodrygo made it 1-1 in the 90th minute, before adding a second in the second minute of added time to drag the game to extra time.

And in the fourth minute of extra time, Karim Benzema scored from the penalty spot to help Madrid to a first final since 2018.

And following the defeat Guardiola has now suffered six eliminations at the semi-final stage of the UEFA Champions League (also 2009-10 and 2011-12 with Barcelona, 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16 with Bayern Munich); the joint-most of any manager, along with Mourinho.

The Portuguese, who is the current coach…