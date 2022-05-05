Iheanacho Vows To Help Leicester City Reach UECL Final

Kelechi Iheanacho insists Leicester City can secure a place in the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League at the expense of Serie A club AS Roma, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho and his teammates held Jose Mourinho’s side to a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the King Power Stadium last Thursday.

Read Also: Sports Minister Dare Labels Bayelsa State ‘Wrestling Industry’ Of Nigeria

The two teams will clash in the reverse fixture at the Stadion Olimpico on Thursday.

Leicester City head into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this past weekend, though Iheanacho believes they will bouce back and secure a place in their first ever European competition final.

“We need to get back now, we have a big game on Thursday,” Iheanacho told the club’s official website.

Read Also: Heineken UCL Special: Can Real Madrid Prevent A Second Consecutive All English Final?

“We have a good squad, we can change things around. Hopefully, it…