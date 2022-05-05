Kroos Taunts Man City After Madrid Dramatic Comeback Win

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos had no hesitation in rubbing salt into the wounds of Manchester City after the Premier League champions dramatic loss in Wednesday’s Champions League tie.

Substitute Rodrygo scored two goals in extra time to turn the tie on its head after Riyad Mahrez gave City the lead to make it 5-3 on aggregate.

Karim Benzema then continued his impressive form by scoring the winner from the penalty spot after a foul by Ruben Dias.

The self-destruction of City was jaw-dropping to many, especially as they already had one foot in the final and dominated the second leg.

But that didn’t deter German international Kroos from finding humour in the result.

After the full-time whistle sounded, the former Bayern Munich star tweeted four laughing face emojis. Obviously, the message caused quite the stir, with it racking up over 485,000 likes and 80,000 retweets – angering the City fan base along the way.

Madrid will take on Liverpool in a a repeat of the 2018…