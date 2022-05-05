Leicester City Interested In Awoniyi

Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi is a subject of interest from Premier League club Leicester City, reports Completesports.com.

Awoniyi linked up with Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin from Liverpool on a permanent deal last summer.

The Nigeria international has been one of the top performers for the modest club this season.

The 24-year-old has scored 13 goals in 29 league appearances for the club.

Last season, the striker hit the back of the net five times in 21 appearances during his loan stint with Union Berlin.

According to German publication, SportBILD, Leicester City and some clubs in England will look to sign him this summer.

Awoniyi’s €20m release clause is not all that prohibitive either, particularly for a club like Leicester City ,whose owners are happy to give manager Brendan Rodgers money to spend.

The Nigeria international is determined to prove himself in the Premier League, having admitted that’s been his ‘dream’ since he was a boy.

