‘Madrid Have No Right To Be In Champions League Final’ —Man United Legend, Schmeichel

Legendary Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel says Real Madrid has no right to be in next month’s Champions League final in Paris.

City came into the game 4-3 up on aggregate and looked comfortable for the opening 89 minutes, but two late goals for substitute Rodrygo took the game to extra-time.

And in the 94th minute of extra-time Karim Benzema scored from the penalty spot to sealed City’s fate.

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will now manage a record fifth Champions League final as his side faces Liverpool in a repeat of 2018’s final.

And defeat for City makes it six seasons without a European trophy for manager Pep Guardiola.

And reacting to the dramatic comeback, Schmeichel said CBS Sport:“Real Madrid have got no right to be in that final. They were the poorest team by a mile over the two games, “

“The first chance was the first goal in the 90th minute, the second goal was the second chance and the third goal was the third time they hit the…