Madrid Pull Off Dramatic Comeback Win Vs City To Seal Final Ticket

Real Madrid pulled off another dramatic comeback as they came from behind to beat Manchester City on Wednesday to secure a place in the final against Liverpool.

Madrid advances to the their first final since 2018 after a 6-5 aggregate win against City.

Pep Guardiola’s side opened the scoring at the Bernabeu through Riyad Mahrez in the 73rd minute and looked certain to be heading to Paris, as they led 5-3 on aggregate with a minute to go of the semi-final second leg.

But two goals in a minute from substitute Rodrygo at the end of normal time sent the game to extra time.

Rodrygo made it 1-1 in the 90th minute as he slotted home Benzema’s cut back.

And in two minutes of added time Rodrygo got his second and as he rose highest to head home Dani Carvajal’s cross.

And four minutes into first half of extra time, Benzema put Madrid 3-1 up from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Ruben Dias.

The Frenchman stepped up…