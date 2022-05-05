‘Salah Shouldn’t Have Wished For Revenge Against Real Madrid’

Liverpool hero, Didi Hamann has criticized Mohamed Salah’s outburst of wishing to revenge against Real Madrid in the final of the UEFA Champions League.

Recall that the Egyptian star stated this immediately Real Madrid ousted Manchester City in the semi Final on Wednesday on 6-5 aggregate.

“We have a score to settle,” Salah noted.

Read Also: Leicester City Interested In Awoniyi

It is a repeat of the final in 2018 in which Los Blancos beat Liverpool 3-1 with Karim Benzema’s opener and a brace from Gareth Bale securing their 13th European Cup.

However, Hamann, who was unhappy with his comment, told Sky Sports that he would have remained silent until the final has been played to voiced his anger.

“I saw the tweet and I’m not a big fan of it, I’ve got to say,” Hamann told Sky Sports.

Read Also: Iheanacho Vows To Help Leicester City Reach UECL Final

“I always prefer when players keep quiet, they can talk after the game. But I understand where he’s coming from. He…