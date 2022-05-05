U-20 WWC: Falconets Drawn Against France, Canada, South Korea

Nigeria’s Falconets have been drawn in Group C and will face France, Canada and South Korea at this year’s U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

The draw was held today (Thursday) at the Teatro Nacional de Costa Rica in San José.

The competition will run from 10th to 28th August in the cities of Alajuela and San Jose.

The 16 qualified teams were seeded based on their performances in the five previous World Cups.

Also, five bonus points were added to each of the confederation’s current champions that won the respective qualifying tournament.

Africa’s other representative Ghana are in Group D and will take on the United States, Japan and Netherlands.

At the 2018 in France, the Falconets crashed out in the quarter-finals after losing 2-1 to finalists Spain.

Their best achievement at the U-20 Women’s World Cup was at the 2010 and 2014 editions where they finished as runners-up.

At the 2014 tournament, Asisat Oshoala emerged top scorer with seven goals and won the Most…