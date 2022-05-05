‘Why I Want A Foreign Coach For The Super Eagles’

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has said he would prefer a foreign coach to handle the Super Eagles.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is yet to announce a new coach for the Eagles following the exit of former handler Austine Eguavoen.

Though the football body has since named assistant coaches for the Eagles, they are yet to appoint a new handler.

And commenting on the delay in appointing a new coach, Udeze made it clear that he would not have a problem if a local coach is appointed but his preferred choice remains a foreigner.

“Left to me I will prefer a foreign coach to handle the Super Eagles because of what just happened,” he said on Brila FM.

“We had a local coach but we all saw what happened, he failed to qualify us for the World Cup. But if the NFF go ahead to appoint a local coach no problem because there is no time, the 2023 AFCON qualifiers is close but my preferred choice is a…