Aribo Makes Europa League Semi-Final Best Eleven

Rangers Nigerian midfielder Joe Aribo has been included in the Europa League semi-final best eleven.

Football facts and statistics website, whoscored.com published the best eleven on their Twitter handle on Friday.

Aribo was one of three Rangers players named in the Team of the semi-final round.

Recall he was included in the Team of the Week after the conclusion of the first legs of the competition last week Thursday.

He was instrumental for Rangers who have qualified for the final of this season’s Europa League.

The Scottish champions edged German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig 3-2 on aggregate to seal a first Europa League final appearance since 2008.

After losing the first leg 1-0 in Germany, Rangers secured a 3-1 win against Leipzig at Ibrox to advance.

They will now meet another German club Eintracht Frankfurt in the final on Wednesday, May 18 in Sevilla.

Aribo has made three assists in 14 appearances in the Europa…