Arteta Pens New Three-Year Deal At Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has signed a new three-year contract at Arsenal, the north London club confirmed on Friday.

Arteta’s new contract runs until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Speaking on his new three-year deal, Arteta told arsenal.com:“I’m excited, grateful and really, really happy today.

“When I spoke to Josh [Kroenke] he could see the club at the same point and he wanted to take the club the way I wanted to do it. So everything that he’s said, and that Stan has said when I’ve been together with both of them, they’ve always delivered.”

He added: “We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams. In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League.

“We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans, improve the atmosphere at the Emirates, be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to…