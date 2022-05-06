Balogun Reacts After Rangers Reach Europa League Final

Leon Balogun is in buoyant mood after Rangers beat Bundesliga club RB Leipzig to secure a place in the final of the UEFA Europa League.

Balogun and his teammates defeated Leipzig 3-1 on the night, securing their place in the final 3-2 on aggregate.

James Tavernier and Glen Kamara turned the tie on its head and put the Gers in front on aggregate at the break.

Christopher Nkunku then pulled one back for Leipzig in the 71st minute, but the man of the hour was John Lundstram, who tapped in from close range 10 minutes later to send Rangers to their first European final since 2008.

Balogun was introduced in the second half, with his international teammates Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo.

“Right now I’m not really able to tell you exactly what it means to me. It means a lot for the club after everything they’ve been through over the years,”Balogun was quoted by Rangers Review.

“Last year we had a good…