Falconets Ready To Conquer The World

Falconets head coach Chris Danjuma is confident his team will put up a good showing at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica, reports Completesports.com.

Danjuma’s charges have been handed a tricky pool at the competition with France, Canada and South Korea.

The Falconets have met the Canadians in three previous editions at the group stages.

Read Also: ‘It’s Just Unbelievable’ –Balogun Reacts After Rangers Reach Europa League Final

France were runners-up in 2016, while South Korea came third in 2010.

Danjuma led his team through an excellent qualifying campaign, where they beat some of the best teams in Africa.

The West Africans beat Central African Republic, Congo, Cameroon and Senegal to qualify for the competition for a record 10th appearance with 25 goals and conceding twice.

“We’re coming to the World Cup to do our best, but also to do our country proud and be the best in the world,” Danjuma told FIFA.com after the draw.

Read Also:U-20 WWC:…