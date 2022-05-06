Flying Eagles Tackle Ghana As WAFU B Tourney Begins In Niamey

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will begin their campaign at the WAFU B U20 Championship in Niamey against the Black Satellites on Sunday.

The Flying Eagles and Black Satellites will flex muscles at the Stade General Seyni Kountché in the Nigerien capital as from 5pm, with the winner certain to be on firm footing for a place in the semi finals from a pool boasting only three teams.

Burkina Faso is the other team in the group, and they will take on the Flying Eagles on Wednesday next week.

Ghana are the defending champions of both the WAFU B U20 Championship and the Africa U20 Cup of Nations. In Porto Novo at the end of year 2020, the Black Satellites defeated their counterparts from Burkina Faso 2-1 in the final to lift the trophy, and then went ahead to defeat Uganda 2-0 in the final of the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania few months later.

However, the global coronavirus pandemic obliterated the global finals that were slated for Indonesia.

