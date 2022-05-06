‘How Eagles Should ‘Reboot’ After Qatar 2022 Failure’  

FC Bayern ex-player, Hans Pflugler, speaks about football academy, rich football talent in Nigeria and the best way forward for the Super Eagles

Former Germany and FC Bayern Munich defender, Hans Pflugler, recently visited Nigeria on a football talent development mission. The 1990 FIFA World Cup winner with West Germany was in Awka as the lead Coach for the FC Bayern international Youth program thatsupervised a three day talent hunt tournament tagged FC Bayern Youth Cup Nigeria staged in the Anambra State capital.

In this exclusive interview with Completesports.com, Pfluger who spoke through an interpreter expressed his strong views and beliefs on various issues including the FC Bayern Youth Cup, football Academy development and rich football talent in Nigeria, the best way forward for the Super Eagles after the 2022 World Cup failure and about Nigerian players overseas, his personal World Cup experience, VAR as it impacts today’s football, among other expert’s…