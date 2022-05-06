Osimhen Prefers Arsenal To Manchester United

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is reportedly willing to join Arsenal over Manchester United and Newcastle United this summer.

Osimhen has been linked with the Premier League trio, who are keen to bolster their attacking options at the end of the season.

Newcastle United reportedly tabled an offer for the Nigeria international in January which was rejected by Napoli.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited by The Express, say that Osimhen would be prepared to join the Gunners over both United and Newcastle, who are both also said to be interested in a deal.

Arsenal are desperate to sign a new striker with Eddie Nketiah and Alexander Lacazette set become free agents this summer.

Read Also: Mourinho: ‘I’m More Blessed To Play In Bigger Finals’

The Gunners will however need to pay at least €100m to sign Osimhen, who still has three-and-a-half years left on his contract with Napoli.

The 23-year-old has scored 17 goals in 29 outings so far this season for the Partenopei.

Arsenal…