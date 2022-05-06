Rodgers Laments Ndidi’s Absence In Leicester’s Defeat To Roma

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has lamented the absence of Wilfred Ndidi, which he attributed as one of the reasons for their ouster in the Europa Conference League, Completesports.com reports.

Leicester lost 1-0 to Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma, in the semi-final second leg tie on Thursday night.

Roma advanced into the final on a 2-1 aggregate score, thanks to a Tammy Abraham first half goal.

Ndidi has been out of action since March which saw him miss the crucial playoff against Black Stars of Ghana.

And reflecting after the game, Rodgers told Leicester City TV:”Truly disappointed. Obviously it’s a great atmosphere, brilliant arena to play in which was fantastic. First half we weren’t so good with the ball, defending the corner, the corner has been Achilles heel for us all season to be perfectly honest, to concede the goal in that manner was disappointing.

“Second half we…