Simon Wins Nantes Player Of The Month Award

Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon has won the Nantes Player of the Month award for April, reports Completesports.com.

Simon amassed 59.51 per cent of the total votes to beat three of his teammates to the individual accolade.

The award is sponsored by ILIANE, a digital transformation (corporate IT and hosting) company in France which specialises in managing and deploying of infrastructure and information systems.

The winger was up against Quentin Merlin,Wylan Cyprien and Kalifa Coulibaly for the award.

Merlin , who is one of the influential players in the Nantes’ team won the award in February and March.

Simon scored three goals and recorded one assist in five league appearances for Nantes in the month.

The Nigeria international was also included in Ligue 1 Team of the Week after netting twice against in the Canaries 2-2 draw against Lens on Sunday.

Simon had previously won the…