Todd Boehly Discussing ‘Anti-Glazer Clauses’

The consortium led by Todd Boehly are in discussions over fresh rules to their takeover of Chelsea, which have been designed to steer the Blues away from the same issues faced by Manchester United under the ownership of the Glazer family, The Glazers took control of United in 2005 in a deal which saddled the Red Devils with a huge debt, while the owners have also continued to take huge sums out of the club in dividends and from the sales of new shares – leaving them wildly unpopular among fans. According to Sky News, Boehly could agree to specific preventative measures which would forbid him or Clearlake Capital, the private equity firm behind the deal, from doing anything similar.

The group are in advanced negotiations with Chelsea advisers over an agreement which includes: barring them from paying dividends or management fees until 2032, prohibiting the sale of any shares in the club for ten years and agreeing to strict limits on the level of debt that they could take on….