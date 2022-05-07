Arsenal vs Leeds – Preview And Predictions

Allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to view more of our Previews, and Predictions, Go here.

Match Preview

Arsenal vs Leeds – Arsenal host Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, and both teams are fighting for points at different ends of the table.

It was a 2-1 victory for the Gunners over West Ham United in their most recent game. Jesse Marsch’s team lost 4-0 to Manchester City at Elland Road, though.

In Aaron Ramsdale’s opinion, Rob Holding’s first Premier League goal came after six years and a new hairstyle. As Arsenal’s defenders led their team to a third straight victory over West Ham, Holding scored his first goal in the league.

Holding scored his first goal in the Premier League when he was called up to replace Ben White, who was injured. Jarrod Bowen equalized soon after, but Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes combined to let Magalhaes…