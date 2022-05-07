Awoniyi Bags Assist As Union Berlin Thrash Freiburg In Bundesliga

Super Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi bagged an assist as Union Berlin thrashed Freiburg 4-1 in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 29th appearance for Berlin, has netted 13 goals and bagged two assists.

Grischa Promel scored the opening in the 11th minute before Trimmel extended their lead in the 30th minute.

Sheraldo Becker made it 3-0 in the 41st minute thanks to Awoniyi’s assist before Lucas Holer reduced the scoreline to 3-1 in the 59th minute for Freiburg.

The visitor took the game beyond the host reach when Andras Schafer netted in the 90th minute to make it 4-1.

The win means Union Berlin sit 6th on 54 points while Freiburg remain 4th on 55 points.

