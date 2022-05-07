Azpilicueta Agree Two-Year Deal With Barcelona

LaLiga giants Barcelona have reportedly agreed a two-year contract worth £11million a season with Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Azpilicueta came close to departing Chelsea on a free transfer last summer before signing a new one-year extension, but could now leave the London club after a decade at the club.

The Spanish defender looks set to follow fellow Chelsea defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andres Christensen out of the exit door this summer – leaving boss Thomas Tuchel with a tough task of rebuilding his defence.

And according AS, the 32-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with a fixed salary of £11m (13m euros) for each campaign.

The contract includes the possibility of a one-year contract extension at the Catalan giants.

Chelsea have, however, confirmed that terms have been agreed for Todd Boehly to complete his £4.25billion takeover of the club.

Boehly’s consortium was named as the preferred bidder to take over at Stamford Bridge by the Raine Group, the…