‘I’ll Sacrifice My Life To Win 2022 World Cup For Brazil’ -Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar believes the Brazilian team has what it takes to win this year’s 2022 World Cup slated for Qatar.

Neymar made this known during a live discussion with Flamengo player Diego Ribas on Friday, where he stated that he would sacrifice his life to help Brazil win the World Cup.

“I really wanted to win the Champions League for PSG this time, but unfortunately, we couldn’t,” Neymar told Flamengo player Diego Ribas in a live discussion.

“Now I want to finish 2022 with the World Cup title.

“I’m preparing myself both physically and mentally so that everyone goes well, and we have a ‘Brazilian World Cup’ this time. I’ll give my life for it, I have played it two times now and I know how it works.

“If you are not ready, the opportunity will go away, so I can’t let it escape me,” he added.

