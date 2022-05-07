Liverpool vs Tottenham – Preview, And Predictions

Allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to view more of our Preview, and Prediction, Go here.

Match Preview

Liverpool vs Tottenham – Liverpool are on the verge of making history. They’ve qualified for the Champions League final and have ticket for the FA Cup final. With the Carabao Cup already in their possession, all that remains is for them to ensure that they surpass Manchester City in the Premier League title chase.

They are currently ranked second in the table, one point behind defending champions and table toppers, the Citizens. They do, however, have a significant battle at home this weekend. Spurs, who are looking for a Champions League ticket, will pay them a visit at Anfield on Saturday, and this match might determine who lifts the Cup at the end of the season.

The fact that Tottenham is currently fifth in the table, just two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, will only add to the intrigue of this match-up. Expect a hard-fought battle between…