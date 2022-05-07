Nigeria Police Grants Request For  Security Coverage

Organisers of the historic 8th Okpekpe international 10km road race have been assured of adequate security coverage for the World Athletics Elite Label race scheduled to hold in Okpekpe, Edo state on Saturday May 28, 2022.

Zack Amodu, the race director reveals that the Nigeria Police has granted request by Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organisers of the the race designated, through its label status as one of the leading road races around the world for a total security coverage of the event.

The Nigeria Police conveyed its approval via a letter dated March 24, 2022 and signed by CP Idowu Owohunwa, principal staff officer to the Inspector general of Police.

‘The Okpekpe race organisers have always worked closely with the Nigeria Police to ensure the safety of our runners and spectators,’ said Amodu who revealed measures that have been mapped out to ensure safety of runners and spectators come May 28 in Okpekpe.

