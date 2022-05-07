Premier League: Brighton Thrash Man United At The Amex

Brighton & Hove Albion thrashed Manchester United 4-0 in their Premier League clash at the AMEX on Saturday night.

Moises Caicedo put Brighton ahead with a fine strike on 15 minutes.

The Seagulls were unable to add to their advantage despite creating a number of chances afterwards.

Marc Cucurella added the second goal in the 48th minute after he was set up by Leandro Trossard.

Trossard turned provider again setting up Pascal Gross for Brighton’s third goal three minutes before hour mark.

Trossard then scored the fourth goal for Brighton on the hour mark.

It was the fifth consecutive Premier League away defeat for Manchester United.

After losses at Manchester City, Everton, Liverpool and Arsenal before this, United have now lost five consecutive Premier League away games.

Brighton, who had not won at home since Boxing Day, remain on course for their highest top-flight finish.

