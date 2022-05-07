Rangers Outshine Heartland In Oriental Derby,

Rangers rallied back from a goal down to beat Heartland 3-1 in their Nigeria Professional Football League matchday

27 encounter in Awka on Saturday night.

Monday Yakubu capitaized on Philip Clement’s howler to hand Heartland the lead on 13 minutes.

Ossy Martins pulled the Flying Antelopes level on 22 minutes after Chidiebere Nwobodo was denied at close range by goalkeeper Femi Thomas.

The hosts took the lead for the first time in the game five minutes before the break , with Shedrack Asiegbu capitalizing on a mix-up in the visitors defence to slot the ball into the net.

In the second minute of four added minutes, Rangers sealed the points with the third goal from Eso Archibong.

The Flying Antelopes remain on course to secure a continental ticket following the win.

Abdu Makaiba’s side occupy third position on the table with 45 points from 25 matches.

The Enugu club will travel away to Remo Stars for their next league game.

