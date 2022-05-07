Watford Relegated To Championship After Loss At Crystal Palace

Nigerian trio William Troost-Ekong, Emmanuel Dennis and Samuel Kalu will be playing in the English Championship (second division) next season, after Watford were officially relegated from the Premier League on Saturday.

Watford’s relegation was confirmed after they lost 1-0 away to Crystal Palace thanks to a Wilfried Zaha first half penalty.

While Dennis and Troost-Ekong featured in the game, Etebo and Kalu were benched.

Etebo joined Watford on loan from Championship club Stoke City while Maduka Okoye will move to the Hornets next season from Sparta Rotterdam.

The Hornets were reduced to 10 men following the sending off of Hassane Kamara for a second bookable offense.

Recall Watford only gained promotion to the English topflight last season and have now suffered the drop with Norwich.

Palace opened the scoring in the 31st through Zaha after Kamara was penalized for handball.

Watford, who suffered their sixth consecutive defeat on Saturday, stay in 19th place on 22 points…