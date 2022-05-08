Dessers’ Brace Earns Feyenoord Home Draw Vs PSV, Boost European Qualification Hopes

Two late goals from Cyriel Dessers saw Feyenoord come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Eredivisie title hopefuls PSV on Sunday.

Cody Gakpo netted twice in the 16th and 29th minutes to give PSV a 2-0 comfortable lead.

With four minutes left Dessers pulled a goal back for Feyenoord to make it 2-1 before he converted a 96th minute penalty to salvage a point for his side.

Dessers now has eight goals in 26 league games for Feyenoord whom he joined on loan from Belgian side Genk.

He has scored six goals in his last six outings for the Eredivisie giants.

The draw against PSV saw Feyenoord remain in third place (Europa League Conference qualifiers spot) on 68 points after 32 games played.

PSV who are second, which is the Champions League qualifiers position, are seven points ahead of Feyenoord with two games left to play.

Dessers and his Feyenoord teammates could end the season on a high, as they will take on Roma in the final of the maiden Europa Conference League on May 25.

