Flying Eagles Defeat Ghana In 2022 U-20 WAFU B Group Opener

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria got their 2022 WAFU Zone B qualifying tournament off to a perfect start after defeating defending champions Black Satellites of Ghana 2-0 in Niamey, Niger Republic on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

The Group B game, which was played inside the General Seyni Kountche Stadium, saw the Flying Eagles score in each half through Aminu Muhammad and Ahmed Abdullahi.

Muhammad gave the Flying the lead just five minutes into the game before Abdullahi doubled their lead with 12 minutes left.

It is a case of revenge for the Flying Eagles who lost 1-0 to Ghana in the group stage of the WAFU Zone B qualifiers in Benin Republic in 2020 which was race for the 2021 U-20 AFCON.

The Ghanaians went on to win the 2020 WAFU Zone B qualifiers in Benin Republic.

Ladan Bosso and his team will now take on Burkina Faso in their second Group B game on Wednesday.

